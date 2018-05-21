0 Mother threatens children, punches son in eye, police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - An Ohio mother threatened her children and punched one of them in the eye, police said.

Zipporah Thompson, 27, was recorded in a video Sunday threatening her children ages 2 and 1, according to WFMJ.

“Your father don't want y'all and don't care about y’all,” Thompson said in the video handed over by the father to police. “I'll punch you in the face. Do you want me to punch you in the face?”

Thompson is seen in the video turning around the camera to punch the 2-year-old boy in the eye, making the child cry, according to WFMJ.

When officers arrived at her home no one answered the door, according to WFMJ. Shortly later, Thompson arrived and got out of a Jeep. When officers tried to arrest her, she banged her head on the police cruiser and tried to blame the officer, according to WFMJ. She then tried hitting her head against the inside of the car once put inside it.

Thompson was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Medics examined the children who were not seriously injured, according to WFMJ.

