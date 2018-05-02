MoviePass brings back movie-a-day monthly plan

MoviePass, a subscription-based movie ticketing service, is bringing back its popular movie ticket per day subscription plan.
Wired reported that the company made the decision two weeks after the offer was removed from its website. The plan allows customers to see a movie a day each day for $9.95 a month.
“We never planned to abandon the flagship product that everybody loves,” MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said in an interview, according to Variety. “Any time we’ve done a promotional package, we’ve taken the monthly plan off our site.”
The promotional package that led to the removal of the plan was a $29.95 three-month plan that allowed viewers to see four movies a month. That promo began April 13. It also offered a free trial of an on-demand music streaming package.
“It’s marketing 101,” Lowe said. “We wanted to focus everybody on this partnership promotion. If people knew the (movie-a-day) plan was coming back, they might not be interested in the (music streaming) deal.”
Despite the plan’s popularity, the company has added some stipulations. It will no longer allow users to see the same movie twice under the plan. According to Lowe, the rule change is to prevent fraud among customers who share one card among family members or scalp tickets.
According to the MoviePass website, over 2 million people are subscribed to the service.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}