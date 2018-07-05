MoviePass surge pricing starts Wednesday: What it means for subscribers

MoviePass surge pricing starts Wednesday, which means customers will pay a little more to see popular movies during peak showtimes.
Peak pricing is in effect now for monthly members and new annual subscribers. Current MoviePass users with a yearly subscription will see the changes when their membership renews.
With new peak pricing, members will see a little red icon flashing over the movie’s affected showtime. When a particular movie or showtime becomes popular, MoviePass members will see a little red icon over the showtime.
The average surcharge will be $3.43 per ticket, according to Variety.
Showtimes that are gaining in popularity or look like they’re going to sell out will display a grey lighting icon above them.
MoviePass members can avoid the fee by picking another showtime. If you select the popular show time during peak pricing, the credit card on file will be charged.
The company said it will soon offer members a Peak Pass, which will allow users to waive one peak pricing fee a month.
The company also announced its new Bring-A-Guest program. Members will be able to buy extra tickets for non-members through the app.
If that person signs up for a MoviePass account, they’ll get a full refund for the cost of the ticket.
