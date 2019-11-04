Murder suspects escape from California jail, authorities say; $5,000 reward offered

Authorities in California are offering a $5,000 reward in the search for two escaped inmates accused of murder.
According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, escaped early Sunday from the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility. The pair had been "awaiting trial on unrelated murder charges along with numerous other felony charges," the department said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.
"An investigation is underway to determine their means of escape but, at this time, we can provide no details on that topic," the post read.
Authorities described Fonseca and Salazar, who are both 5-foot-7, as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair, The Associated Press reported. They weigh 150 and 170 pounds, respectively.
"If you see these men, call 911 immediately," the Sheriff's Office said. "Do not approach them as they are considered dangerous."
Anyone who has information about the men's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-755-3722 or the tip line at 888-833-4847.
