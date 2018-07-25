0 Music City Walk of Fame latest inductees named; Ben Folds, Brenda Lee among honorees

The latest entertainers to be honored with stars on the Music City Walk of Fame in a ceremony next month have been named.

Ben Folds, Brenda Lee, Jeannie Seely and Ray Stevens are to be the 81st through 84th stars on the walk in the Music City Walk of Fame Park, The Tennessean reported.

The ceremony will be held Aug. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

The performers are being honored for their contributions to the musical heritage of Nashville. They also are being honored for their artistic and creative contributions, The Tennessean reported.

According to the announcement from Nashville officials:

Folds is a singer, songwriter and producer who creates music across genres from pop to classical. He is also an advocate for arts funding in schools and music therapy.

Lee has been on the stage since she was a child. Lee has sold more than 100 million units of music around the world. She shared the stage at the Grand Ole Opry with Elvis when she was 12 and The Beatles opened for her European tour. She is the only female member of the both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Seely’s been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 51 years and has had a career that has stretched six decades. She was also the first female who was a regular host for segments oft he Opry shows.

Stevens is a 12-time nominated and two-time Grammy winner over a 60 year career. He’s known most for his hits “The Streak” and “Everything Is Beautiful.”

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile.

