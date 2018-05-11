Must watch: Out-of-control truck drives on Jersey barrier, breaking light posts

HAMPTON, Wis. - A truck driver in Wisconsin did something many may not have thought possible. He drove down a highway on the Jersey barrier that separates the north lanes and south lanes on Interstate 43.
The entire thing was caught on traffic cameras, ABC News reported.
Despite hitting the light posts that line the highway and sending debris onto the road below, no one was hurt, WISN reported.
The truck’s driver underwent a field sobriety test. He was later led away in handcuffs, ABC News reported.
