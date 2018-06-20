Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson arrested on domestic assault charge

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Nashville Predators player Austin Watson is facing a domestic assault charge, police said Wednesday.
JUST IN— @PredsNHL player Austin Watson, 26, was arrested Saturday & charged with Domestic Assault, @FranklinTNPD said Wednesday. Watson is free on $4,500 bond & due in court on June 28th. #GMN @WKRN pic.twitter.com/vCd1pHh1sN— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) June 20, 2018
According to WKRN, the 26-year-old NHL forward was arrested Tuesday at a gas station in Franklin, Tennessee, authorities said.
Watson, who is free on $4,500 bond, is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.
