National Chicken Tenders Day: How to get free Wendy's chicken tenders

Friday, July 27 is National Chicken Tenders Day and Wendy's is going all out to celebrate.
Wendy’s is giving away two chicken tenders to each customer for free -- but there is a catch -- you need to provide a special passcode to get the deal.
According to Wendy’s Twitter, the phrase is, “Winner, winner, chicken tender.”
Want your 2-pc Chicken Tenders for free? The password is "Winner, Winner Chicken Tender." Come to Wendy's today only to celebrate #NationalChickenTendersDay. While supplies last! pic.twitter.com/Rr93Ct0JYG— Wendy's (@Wendys) July 27, 2018
