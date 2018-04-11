0 Neighbors rush into burning building to warn residents apartments are on fire

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -

Residents of an apartment building can thank their neighbors for helping them get out of burning building unscathed.

A fire broke out in an abandoned building next to an apartment complex in North Hollywood, KABC reported.

People living in the apartment rushed into the building, frantically banging on doors and walls, alerting the people inside it was on fire.

>> Read more trending news

It took 87 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department about 40 minutes to put out the flames, KABC reported.

Three people were injured in the fire, KNBC reported. A 57-year-old man was taken to a hospital with burns; a 30-year-old woman had smoke inhalation. No details were released concerning the third victim’s injuries or condition.

Four apartments were heavily damaged, displacing eight residents, KTLA reported. Officials were examining the other apartments.

The early-morning fire is under investigation, but the Los Angeles Fire Department battalion chief Daniel Curry, said that a nearby building caught fire a few months ago and there is evidence of homeless people living in the area, KTLA reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.