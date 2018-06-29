NES Classic on sale Friday: Here is where you can buy one

Nintendo’s NES Classic is back, available in stores and online, but good luck finding one, because most retailers have already sold out.
The NES Classic comes loaded with many classic games, including “Super Mario Bros.,” “Donkey Kong,” “The Legend of Zelda” and “Pac-Man.”
Players will miss the nostalgia of inserting a massive NES cartridge, but the new NES Classic includes a key new feature -- it allows you to save your place in a game.
For two-player games, any Wii remote-compatible controllers will work.
Amazon’s listing for the classic gaming console went up Friday morning.
The NES Classic, a modern, mini recreation of Nintendo’s first home console, is also available at retailers GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target.
The standard price for a retail NES Classic is $59.
The NES Classic first went on sale in 2016 but quickly sold out and sold for thousands on third-party sites, including E-Bay.
