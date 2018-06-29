  • NES Classic on sale Friday: Here is where you can buy one

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Nintendo’s NES Classic is back, available in stores and online, but good luck finding one, because most retailers have already sold out.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The NES Classic comes loaded with many classic games, including “Super Mario Bros.,” “Donkey Kong,” “The Legend of Zelda” and “Pac-Man.” 

    Players will miss the nostalgia of inserting a massive NES cartridge, but the new NES Classic includes a key new feature -- it allows you to save your place in a game. 

    For two-player games, any Wii remote-compatible controllers will work. 

    Amazon’s listing for the classic gaming console went up Friday morning.

    The NES Classic, a modern, mini recreation of Nintendo’s first home console, is also available at retailers GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy and Target.

    The standard price for a retail NES Classic is $59.

    The NES Classic first went on sale in 2016 but quickly sold out and sold for thousands on third-party sites, including E-Bay.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories