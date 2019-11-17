  • New York firefighters save week-old puppy that fell into heating vent

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. -

    Puppies are curious animals, but sometimes that curiosity can land them in trouble.

    Fortunately for one week-old puppy in upstate New York, firefighters were there to help out Saturday when the canine got into a tight squeeze.

    Firefighters with the St. Paul Boulevard Fire Department in Rochester saved the puppy that became trapped in a heating vent, WROC-TV reported.

    Firefighters said the puppy fell from the second-floor vent of a Rochester home into the basement, officials said in a Facebook post.

    The puppy was rescued and was unharmed, WROC reported.

     

