New York firefighters save week-old puppy that fell into heating vent

Puppies are curious animals, but sometimes that curiosity can land them in trouble.
Fortunately for one week-old puppy in upstate New York, firefighters were there to help out Saturday when the canine got into a tight squeeze.
Firefighters with the St. Paul Boulevard Fire Department in Rochester saved the puppy that became trapped in a heating vent, WROC-TV reported.
Firefighters said the puppy fell from the second-floor vent of a Rochester home into the basement, officials said in a Facebook post.
The puppy was rescued and was unharmed, WROC reported.
