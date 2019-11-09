No hanging Chad: Florida attorney Chad Klitzman running for Broward County elections office

Florida elections are infamous for hanging chads.
But one Chad in South Florida promises not to leave constituents hanging.
Chad Klitzman, 25, an attorney in Broward County, is capitalizing on his name while referencing two infamous ballot counts -- one that helped decide the 2000 presidential race, and last year's counting fiasco that led to the ouster of Supervisor Brenda Snipes.
Klitzman, of Weston, who wrote and co-produced the 2018 Netflix comedy movie "Candy Jar," believes he has the winning script to capture the county's supervisor of elections race, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
He is already playing off South Florida's previous voting woes with his campaign slogan -- "Chad won't keep your vote hanging" -- the newspaper reported.
Klitzman was in first grade when Florida's results of the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore took weeks to certify, thanks to the chads hanging from the back of punch-card ballots.
"I was 6 or 7 when Chad was the most popular name in the state of Florida," Klitzman told the Sun-Sentinel. "I also just love watching recounts. I'm very familiar with what went down."
Klitzman, who is running as a Democrat, will be part of a crowded field that already includes five other candidates, the newspaper reported. He hopes to write a new chapter in Broward County's sometimes tangled election history,
"I write 30 minutes a day, something I've done since high school," Klitzman told the Sun-Sentinel. "It's not my occupation. It's an activity, something I do to decompress."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}