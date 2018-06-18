  • North Carolina man arrested after attacking man with machete, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BURLINGTON, N.C. - A North Carolina man was arrested Sunday and charged with attacking another man with a machete, WRAL reported.

    Jerry Leon Saunders, 53, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, the Burlington Police Department said. He was in jail on a $50,000 bond.

    Police responded about 8:30 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening machete wounds, WRAL reported.

    Police were given a description of the suspect and located Saunders moments later. He was taken into custody without incident, WRAL reported.
    The victim was treated at a local hospital, police said.

