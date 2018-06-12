0 North Korea summit: 5 key moments from Trump's press conference

SINGAPORE -

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday in an hourlong news conference after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document pledging to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

>> Jamie Dupree: Details of the joint agreement from the Trump-Kim summit

Here are five key moments from the presser:

>> Watch the full news conference here

1. 'War games' ending: Trump said he agreed to put an end to the United States’ “war games,” or joint military exercises, with South Korea “unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should.”

"I want to get our soldiers out," he added. "I want to bring our soldiers back home, but that’s not part of the equation right now. I hope it will be eventually.”

>> Watch the clip here

#TrumpKimSummit: Donald Trump says US will be stopping "very provocative" war games with South Korea



Live updates: https://t.co/slT5YzZ7IR pic.twitter.com/tSE99SGEDF — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 12, 2018

2. Denuclearization timetable: Trump wants Kim to denuclearize North Korea as quickly as “mechanically” possible and pledged to remove sanctions on the country when officials are able to verify that “nukes are no longer a factor.”

>> Click here to watch

Q: What timetable do you envision for denuclearization and ease of any sanctions?



Trump: Scientifically you have to wait certain periods of time...Sanctions will come off when we are sure the nukes are no longer effective. #TrumpKimSummit #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/XpXG6Xs7a4 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 12, 2018

3. Missile test site's destruction: "Kim has told me that North Korea is already destroying a major missile engine testing site,” Trump said, adding: "That's not in your signed document. We agreed to that after the agreement was signed."

>> See the clip here

President Trump says North Korean leader Kim assured destruction of a "major missile engine testing site" not included in document signed in Singapore summit. pic.twitter.com/sTKpIklcDA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 12, 2018

4. Confidence in Kim? Trump said he trusts that Kim wants to fulfill the agreement: “I think he might want to do this as much or even more than me because they see a bright future for North Korea.”

>> Watch the video here

5. Future meetings: Trump said he will invite Kim to the White House and visit North Korea “at the appropriate time.” He also said they may have another summit.

>> Click here to watch

Trump says he'll invite Kim Jong Un to visit White House at appropriate time #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/oJjmjSScEu — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) June 12, 2018

>> MORE COVERAGE: Jamie Dupree: Congress watches and waits on Trump-Kim summit results

© 2018 Cox Media Group.