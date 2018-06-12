  • North Korea summit: 5 key moments from Trump's press conference

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SINGAPORE -

    President Donald Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday in an hourlong news conference after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document pledging to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    Here are five key moments from the presser:

    1. 'War games' ending: Trump said he agreed to put an end to the United States’ “war games,” or joint military exercises, with South Korea “unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should.”

    "I want to get our soldiers out," he added. "I want to bring our soldiers back home, but that’s not part of the equation right now. I hope it will be eventually.”

    2. Denuclearization timetable: Trump wants Kim to denuclearize North Korea as quickly as “mechanically” possible and pledged to remove sanctions on the country when officials are able to verify that “nukes are no longer a factor.” 

    3. Missile test site's destruction: "Kim has told me that North Korea is already destroying a major missile engine testing site,” Trump said, adding: "That's not in your signed document. We agreed to that after the agreement was signed."

    4. Confidence in Kim? Trump said he trusts that Kim wants to fulfill the agreement: “I think he might want to do this as much or even more than me because they see a bright future for North Korea.”

    5. Future meetings: Trump said he will invite Kim to the White House and visit North Korea “at the appropriate time.” He also said they may have another summit.

