NYPD answers Boston police's cop-pool karaoke

NEW YORK - First it was Boston’s police department and two officers’ rendition of “God Bless America.” Now two police officers with the New York Police Department are throwing down the mic with their version of “cop-pool karaoke” as they hit the beat for Fourth of July.
But instead of a patriotic standard, the officers went with a more contemporary song, Katy Perry’s “Firework.”
>> Read: WATCH: Police officers get in July 4th spirit with 'cop pool karaoke'
In its post, the NYPD also offered a public service announcement for those living in the Big Apple, “fireworks are good to sing about, but illegal to use!”
The “Firework” video has more than 163,000 shares since it was posted Wednesday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
