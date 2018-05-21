  • Officials: 2 Oklahoma construction workers OK after falling from 3-story building

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    OKLAHOMA CITY -

    Two Oklahoma construction workers are apparently OK after falling from a three-story building in Oklahoma City, KFOR reported Monday.

    Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the downtown building Monday morning. Two men were working on a building when they fell, authorities said.

    The workers were taken to a hospital because of the height of the fall, but neither man appeared to be seriously injured, KFOR reported.

    Officials said they did not know what caused the accident, the television station reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

