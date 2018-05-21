Officials: 2 Oklahoma construction workers OK after falling from 3-story building

Two Oklahoma construction workers are apparently OK after falling from a three-story building in Oklahoma City, KFOR reported Monday.
Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the downtown building Monday morning. Two men were working on a building when they fell, authorities said.
TAC 1: Two adult male construction workers fell from a height of 3 stories. Both appeared to have a non-life-threatening injuries, but were transported emergency due to the height of the fall. We do not know how the accident occurred. Firefighters preparing to leave scene now. pic.twitter.com/K0qmPdT2xW— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 21, 2018
The workers were taken to a hospital because of the height of the fall, but neither man appeared to be seriously injured, KFOR reported.
Officials said they did not know what caused the accident, the television station reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}