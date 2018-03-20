  • Ohio lawmaker's bill to name Labrador retriever state dog gets 'ruff' response from PETA

    By: Laura A. Bischoff, Dayton Daily News

    Updated:

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State Rep. Jeff Rezabek wants to name the Labrador retriever as the official state dog, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals would rather that the American mutt get the special designation.

    PETA, an animal rights group with 6.5 million members, fired off a letter to Rezabek, R-Clayton, to tell him that his well-intentioned legislation could end up hurting Labradors.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Puppy mills would cash in on the demand, while Ohio’s animal shelters would see an uptick in Labradors when new owners discover that they’re expensive, time-consuming and in need of training, according to PETA.

    “The last thing that Ohio’s already severely crowded animal shelters need is a deluge of yet another type of dog,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a written release. “If Ohioans’ hearts are set on naming an official state dog, PETA suggests the humble, healthy and 100 percent lovable all-American mutt.”

    >> On DaytonDailyNews.com: Vicious dogs: Ohio moves to change laws on dog owners

    Rezabek introduced the Labrador bill earlier this month, and it has yet to receive a hearing. He said he had not yet seen the letter from PETA.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ohio lawmaker's bill to name Labrador retriever state dog gets 'ruff'…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin explosions: No 2nd suspicious package found at Texas FedEx…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boy George, Culture Club, B-52s going on tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    Minneapolis policeman charged in death of Australian woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brother of Parkland gunman held on $500K bond, accused of trespassing at…