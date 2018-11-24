  • Only in Texas: Santa ditches sleigh, reindeer for longhorn

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - When Santa Claus paid an early visit to Texas over Thanksgiving weekend, he traded in his sleigh and reindeer to make a truly Texas entrance.

    Santa was seen riding a Texas longhorn at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines in Austin, KVUE reported.

    The visit with Santa event included rides on the longhorn and taking photos with the brown-and-white animal, which was wearing festive attire. Other activities included making ornaments and gingerbread houses, KVUE reported.

     

     

