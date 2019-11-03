Oops! Plane carrying ESPN analyst Randy Moss lands in Bristol -- Tennessee, not Connecticut

Whoa, wrong Bristol.
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Randy Moss nearly missed his Sunday morning meeting at the sports network's office in Bristol, Connecticut.
That's because Moss' flight landed in Bristol, Tennessee, WCYB reported.
Moss told his colleagues on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" he stopped to watch the final football game of his son's career, but figured he would make it back to Connecticut for his meetings, the television station reported.
.@RandyMoss had a bit of a mix up with his flights 😂 pic.twitter.com/lxbvsScOmo— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2019
The pilot told Moss the flight was only an hour, so he decided to take a nap.
"Cool. I laid back, put my hat over my eyes, laid the visor down," Moss said.
When Moss woke up, he was in the wrong city, but the pilot was able to fly to Connecticut so the former wide receiver could make his 8 a.m. Sunday meeting.
"So fans, teams -- I'm just glad I'm here," Moss said on "Sunday NFL Countdown."
