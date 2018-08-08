Oscars adds ‘Popular Film' category, won't broadcast entire awards show

Changes are coming to the Academy Awards -- including a new awards category.
The Academy’s board of governors announced plans for a “Popular Films” category.
Details are limited and eligibility requirements will be announced at a later date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018
- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.
- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.
- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9
Future awards broadcasts will also be cut down to three hours for a ‘global audience,’ the Academy tweeted.
“To honor all 24 award categories, we will present select categories live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined),” the board of governors said in a statement. “The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast.”
The board also announced a new date for the 92nd Oscars -- Feb. 9, 2020.
The 2019 Oscars will remain as scheduled, on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
