Out for a swim: Fire department rescues cow that fell into pool

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. - Nope, that wasn’t one of those mega floats that appeared in a backyard pool in Maryland. It really was a cow in need of rescuing.
Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department answered the call Tuesday to help the cow that had fallen into the pool, WRC reported.
Firefighters said they used cinder blocks to make steps to help the cow out. It took about an hour and a half for her to get back on dry land.
But she wasn’t able to stand on her own. They then used a harness fashioned out of a fire hose to help lift her, and hoisted her with a tractor, WRC reported.
The cow was taken to a pasture and was able to stand and walk on her own, WRC reported.
