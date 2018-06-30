0 Over $1.2 million worth of pot seized in massive grow house bust, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A drug task force raided an upscale home in Canton Friday, discovering more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

A knock on the door unexpectedly led investigators to the drugs, officials told WSB.

“This is not a mom-and-pop operation. This is a very sophisticated operation,” said Cmdr. Phil Price with Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

Deputies were first called to the home to arrest a suspect wanted in an unrelated matter, but as soon as Carlos Suarez-Diaz saw detectives, he took off running down the street.

Neighbors in a Canton subdivision tell me they are SHOCKED to learn that a MAJOR marijuana grow operation was going on inside this $500 K home. pic.twitter.com/sROajeBIiq — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 29, 2018

It all unfolded in front of several families, and the alleged operation left neighbors stunned.

“Aw man! Skunk weed. You could smell it all the way across the street,” neighbor J.J. McGovern told WSB.

The Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad said there were approximately 287 plants found with a street value of $1,287,000.

Investigators said they saw expensive equipment throughout the basement where Suarez-Diaz had been growing his product.

“We believe, based on what we see here, that the marijuana's being shipped out of state,” Price said.

"It's very upsetting, but I guess it just means it can happen anywhere," neighbor Kristin Brown said.

McGovern said he once tried to lend his neighbor a helping hand.

“I did talk to [the] guy about mowing his grass and let him use my lawn mower. He said, ‘That's okay. I'm cool.’ Now I know why. I guess he wasn't cutting the grass, he was growing the grass,” said McGovern.

Investigators said they also found guns in the home.

Suarez-Diaz was ultimately captured and taken to jail where he remains without bond. He was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession and manufacturing marijuana, obstruction of an officer, and escape.

