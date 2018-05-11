Package bomb explodes on steps of Texas church, FBI and ATF on scene

BEAUMONT, Texas - Federal and state authorities are investigating a package bomb that exploded on the steps of a church in Beaumont, Texas, early Thursday, according to the pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
No one was injured in the blast, but the Episcopal Diocese of Texas confirmed the church was damaged by the bomb, KHOU-TV reported.
“The FBI is on scene and is currently investigating what happened as there was a similar event at a Beaumont Starbucks on April 26,” the Rev. C. Andrew Doyle wrote in a Facebook post.
Beaumont police and the ATF said the church sustained “suspicious damage,” but that it was minor, according to KHOU.
Beaumont PD wants to remind our community if you see something, say something. If you see anything that looks suspicious or out of place, please do not touch it. Keep a safe distance and call 911. We are working with our Law Enforcement partners at @FBIHouston and @ATFHou.— Beaumont Police Dept (@beaumont_police) May 10, 2018
The church and All Saints’ Episcopal School will remain closed until further notice, Doyle said.
Police are reassuring frightened residents that they are “doing everything possible to make sure that this suspect or suspects are captured as soon as possible.”
