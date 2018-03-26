0 Parents accused of throwing hot oil on daughter when she didn't agree to arranged marriage

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Parents of a teen who was on the run since January are in trouble with the law after the girl said they abused her for not agreeing to an arranged marriage.

Maarib Al Hishmawi, 16, had been reported missing two months ago. When she was found earlier this month, the Bexar County sheriff said the teen told Child Protective Services that her parents poured hot cooking oil on her and hit her with broomsticks, My San Antonio reported.

KSAT reported that Al Hishmawi was also choked until she almost became unconscious.

WOAI reported that the alleged abuse happened starting in May 2017 and that she showed scars to police from the alleged abuse.

Her father and mother both face a felony count of continuous family violence, Sheriff Javier Salazar told My San Antonio.

Salazar told My San Antonio, “I believe it was the female suspect, the mother, that at one point actually threw hot cooking oil on her because she was refusing to take part in this marriage.”

Parents of once missing teen Maarib Hishmawi now charged with continuous violence against family, authorities say teen was beaten with broom & hot cooking oil poured on her because she was refusing an arranged marriage @News4SA @KABBFOX29 Maarib is safe in CPS custody pic.twitter.com/dg570gNAi0 — Melissa Vega (@melissamvega) March 24, 2018

Salazar said an adult man from a different city agreed to pay Al Hishmawi’s parents $20,000 as part of the marriage arrangements. Salazar said the unidentified man may also face charges.

The family is in the U.S. from Iraq and has been here for two years. The teen and her five siblings are all in the care of Child Protective Services, My San Antonio reported.

Officials said that while the teen was listed as a runaway, she was being taken care of by an organization in a safe environment, KSAT reported.

WOAI reported that she was being protected by an underground organization that rescues women in abusive situations.

Abdulah Hishmawi denied the abuse, but admitted to arranging the marriage between his daughter, who was 15 when the discussions began, and a friend from Dallas, WOAI reported. He claimed he wasn’t going to force his daughter to marry the man, but if she’d agreed, he’d given his permission.

