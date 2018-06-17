Parents charged with child abuse after 10-month-old baby girl dies

Two parents in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, are being charged after their 10-month-old daughter died, investigators say.
Timothy Tatum and Ashley Lee will be in court Monday facing charges of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury based on preliminary autopsy results, investigators said.
Police said the child died May 24. Authorities said Tatum and Lee were arrested when drugs, including opioids and cocaine, were found in their home on Knights Bridge Road.
More details about what caused the baby's death were not immediately available.
