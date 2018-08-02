Pennsylvania police find dogs starving to death while responding to animal welfare check

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - Police found a horrific scene when they were called to a house in North Braddock, Pennsylvania, for an animal welfare check.
Two dogs were starving to death in the house, police said, and in the backyard, a dog’s mangled carcass was found tied up with rope. North Braddock police told WPXI this is one of the worst cases they’ve ever seen.
“Two dogs were inside, jumping at the glass ... Walked around back, and there is a rotting dog that was left tied up, starved to death,” Sgt. Isaac Daniele said.
Officers could barely tell the corpse was a dog.
Neighbors said no one has been at the house in more than a week.
Investigators were just at the house a month ago to execute a search warrant in a case where a teenager was shot. At that time, a dog was found tied up in the basement, but police say it wasn’t this bad.
The Humane Society will now get the dogs, which will be examined and hopefully rehabilitated.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}