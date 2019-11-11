0 People's Choice Awards 2019: Kevin Hart delivers heartfelt speech months after car crash

More than two months after his back was seriously hurt in a car wreck, fans and fellow stars rose to their feet Sunday to welcome Kevin Hart to the stage at the People's Choice Awards.

According to E! News, the actor and comedian, who hadn't appeared at a major public event since the September crash, delivered an emotional speech as he accepted the Comedy Act of 2019 award.

"First and foremost, man, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more," he began. "It makes me appreciate the things that really matter."

Hart, 40, then thanked his family, saying his wife, Eniko Parrish, and children "really stepped up to the plate" for him.

"I also want to take the time to thank the People's Choice Awards just for this – this is amazing – but more importantly, the people, man," he continued. "You have no idea the effect that you have on us as entertainers. Your energy, your support, it means the world, and I truly want to think you guys for being there for me in my difficult time. This is special; they all are. I do not take them for granted. Thank you so much. God bless everybody in this room."

On Sept. 1, Hart and another person were passengers in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the person driving the vehicle crashed in Malibu Hills, California, Entertainment Weekly reported. The wreck also left the driver seriously injured, authorities said.

