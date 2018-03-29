Pet cat attack sends Ohio woman to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio - An Ohio woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after receiving various bite and scratch marks from her 1-year-old cat that attacked her inside of her Dayton home, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Richmond Avenue Wednesday afternoon and noticed the woman had open, bleeding wounds on her right arm and hand from the cat attack. The woman explained that she confined the cat to the basement as a result.
The woman was given an animal bite quarantine form by officials to send to the public health department.
She reportedly said the cat is updated on shots.
The woman has since been released from the hospital.
