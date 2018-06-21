Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

“You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon joked.
“But I did, though,” Davidson said. “I feel like I won a contest. It’s so sick. It’s so (expletive) lit. It’s so lit, it’s so funny when you’re walking down the street, dudes are walking by and (tipping their hat).
“Some guy came up to me and said, ‘Yo man, you like gave me hope.’ I didn’t know I was that ugly.”
Getting more serious, Davidson admitted he was lucky to be with Grande.
“I’m a lucky (expletive),” he said. “I’m forever known as her plus-one.”
Davidson appeared to confirm the engagement before his “Tonight Show” appearance in the form of an Instagram post. In the photo, Davidson hold Grande in his lap and her reported $93,000 engagement ring is on display.
The couple seems to be moving fast. According to TMZ, they purchased a $16 million apartment in New York. Refinery29 reported that, over the weekend, Grande made a post on her Instagram story that seemed to indicate that the couple moved in together.
