  • Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson has confirmed his whirlwind engagement to singer Ariana Grande.

    The 24-year-old appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday and said he’s gotten support from other men on the street.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon joked.

    “But I did, though,” Davidson said. “I feel like I won a contest. It’s so sick. It’s so (expletive) lit. It’s so lit, it’s so funny when you’re walking down the street, dudes are walking by and (tipping their hat).

    “Some guy came up to me and said, ‘Yo man, you like gave me hope.’ I didn’t know I was that ugly.” 

    Getting more serious, Davidson admitted he was lucky to be with Grande.

    “I’m a lucky (expletive),” he said. “I’m forever known as her plus-one.”

    Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Testimony in trial of man accused of racially motivated murder

    What You Need To Know: Ariana Grande

    Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

    6 minutes ago

    By 
    • Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK — 

    “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson has confirmed his whirlwind engagement to singer Ariana Grande.

    The 24-year-old appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday and said he’s gotten support from other men on the street.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon joked.

    “But I did, though,” Davidson said. “I feel like I won a contest. It’s so sick. It’s so (expletive) lit. It’s so lit, it’s so funny when you’re walking down the street, dudes are walking by and (tipping their hat).

    “Some guy came up to me and said, ‘Yo man, you like gave me hope.’ I didn’t know I was that ugly.” 

    Getting more serious, Davidson admitted he was lucky to be with Grande.

    “I’m a lucky (expletive),” he said. “I’m forever known as her plus-one.”

    Davidson appeared to confirm the engagement before his “Tonight Show” appearance in the form of an Instagram post. In the photo, Davidson hold Grande in his lap and her reported $93,000 engagement ring is on display.

     

    u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that

    A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

     

    The couple seems to be moving fast. According to TMZ, they purchased a $16 million apartment in New York. Refinery29 reported that, over the weekend, Grande made a post on her Instagram story that seemed to indicate that the couple moved in together. 

    Reports emerged that Grande and Davidson were dating in May. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump pushes for reform as House delays immigration vote

  • Headline Goes Here

    Southwest Key: A look at one of the companies sheltering migrant children

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kate Spade's father, Earl F. Brosnahan dead at 89

  • Headline Goes Here

    Raising Cane's employee fired for stirring tea with her arm in viral video