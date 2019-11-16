https://mediaweb.wftv.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed.
RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: NFL scouts watch quarterback Colin Kaepernick during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. Due to disagreements between Kaepernick and the NFL the location of the workout was abruptly changed. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - NOVEMBER 16: A man waits outside of the training facility where the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout is being held on November 16, 2019 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - NOVEMBER 16: A man waits outside of the training facility where the Colin Kaepernick private NFL workout is being held on November 16, 2019 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - NOVEMBER 16: A man waits outside of the training facility where the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout is being held on November 16, 2019 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - NOVEMBER 16: A man protests outside of the training facility where the Colin Kaepernick private NFL workout is being held on November 16, 2019 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)