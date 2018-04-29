Pizza driver robbed for $1, police say

CINCINNATI - A Papa John’s delivery driver was shot and robbed Sunday with the thief taking off with only $1, police said.
Cameron Wagner, 19, was delivering a pizza when a stranger walked up to his car and asked him for the time, according to WTOL.
Wagner drove off and delivered the pizza and was confronted again by the man, who apparently followed him, according to WTOL.
“The man came up behind him and was like, 'Hey do you remember me?’ Then he pulled out the gun and he was like, ‘I asked you what time it was?’ Cameron said, ‘What do you want? I don't have anything for you.’ And the guy said, ‘Give me all your money!’” Wagner’s cousin Tori Dean told WTOL.
Wagner jumped from the porch but was shot in the leg. The suspect took $1 and fled.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for Wagner’s medical bills.
