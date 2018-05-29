  • Please do not roast marshmallows over Hawaiian lava flows, USGS warns

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    In the wake of the destruction from ash and molten rock spewing from the Kilauea volcano, the United States Geological Survey is warning residents not to heat marshmallows over the hot lava.

    >> Read more trending news

    While asked in jest on Twitter about roasting marshmallows over the open lava, USGS Volcanoes officials responded, saying the mixture of sulfuric acid and sugar would lead to a “pretty spectacular reaction.”

    “We're going to have to say no, that's not safe,” volcano officials said. “Please don't try!”

    Not to mention the marshmallows would taste terrible, officials said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Please do not roast marshmallows over Hawaiian lava flows, USGS warns

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roseanne Barr: A timeline of career controversies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prostitute shot at after going into wrong hotel room, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns amid sexual misconduct…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother taken into custody after baby found dead in South Carolina field