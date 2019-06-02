  • Pod of dolphins joins surfer in barrel wave during contest

    A pod of dolphins caught some waves with a professional surfer during a competition Saturday.

    Conner Coffin was surfing at the Margaret River Pro, a World Surf League event, when the pod of at least five dolphins appeared in the barrel of the wave. 

    “I just got that wave, and then I looked up, and there’s a pod of dolphins right by me and a perfect blue set coming,” Coffin told News.com. “I thought, ‘Oh my God this is insane.’ I was really excited.”

    Coffin was able to edge his competitor and win the round. 

    “It was insane,” 11-time world champion Kelly Slater, who was watching the round, told News.com. “That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

     

