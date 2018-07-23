Police arrest 16-year-old girl in 2017 murder of North Carolina man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers have arrested another suspect in the murder of a man in 2017.
Police said they arrested Presschara McVay, 16, Monday morning and charged her with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Officers said McVay was involved in the robbery and shooting death of Abraham Wallace on Waddell Street in northwest Charlotte in November 2017.
Days after the crime, police arrested and charged four men in connection with the murder.
Officers said they were able to identify McVay as a fifth suspect during the ongoing investigation.
Officials said this is still an active case.
