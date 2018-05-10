Police arrest man accused of touching, sprinkling sugar on girls at church

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Authorities have arrested a man accused of having inappropriate contact with several girls at a church in Greensburg, police said.
The inappropriate contact occurred at Christ Church on North Main Street, according to the City of Greensburg Police Department. The girls were between the ages of 6 and 10.
Police said Martin Eseny approached the girls on April 22 in the church’s social area after mass and asked them to give him money to play the piano.
When the girls said they didn’t have money, Eseny allegedly began searching them, touching their hips and legs, police said. He then grabbed a packet of sugar and sprinkled it on the girls.
Eseny told the girls not to say anything about what he did, police said.
Eseny is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
