0 Police bullet killed woman in Trader Joe's standoff, chief says

LOS ANGELES - The woman killed Saturday as a gunman held dozens of people hostage at a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s died of a bullet fired by police, according to Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore.

Trader Joe’s assistant manager Melyda Corado, 27, died Saturday afternoon after she was shot while running to the doors of the Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood. Moore said she and several others were drawn to the front of the store after Gene Atkins, 28, crashed his grandmother’s car into a light pole outside the store following a shooting and police chase.

Moore said Atkins fired several shots at police while getting out of the car and running to the store’s doors. Two officers returned fire and one of the eight bullets fired by police struck Corado, Moore said.

The chief said Atkins had already fired several shots at police during the 15-minute chase that led to Saturday’s crash. He described the officers’ decision to engage the suspect as “the worst decision that any officer ever wishes to make.”

“At the same time, our duty to protect the public is sworn,” Moore said.

Live Press Conference: : LAPD Chief Moore provides an update on the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred at a Tr… https://t.co/CmQlJ0u0QX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 24, 2018

Atkins initially ran from police after shooting his 76-year-old grandmother and a 17-year-old girl at his grandmother’s home in South Los Angeles, Moore said. Atkins forced the 17-year-old to get into his grandmother’s car before driving from the area. Police found her in the car after Atkins crashed outside of Trader Joe’s.

Both the 17-year-old and Atkins’ grandmother were taken to hospitals Saturday for treatment of their injuries.

Atkins held an estimated 40 people hostage for hours before handcuffing himself and turning himself in to authorities, according to police. He faces more than 30 charges in connection with the incident.

