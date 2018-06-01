Police comfort runaway cow after fellow bovine is struck on highway

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Huber Heights, Ohio, police consoled a runaway cow after a semi-truck struck another bovine that was with it on I-70 Friday morning.
Crews were dispatched to westbound I-70 near State Route 4 and State Route 235 around 6 a.m. on reports of a semi that struck a cow, per initial reports.
Officials say the cows were walking along the S.R. 235 ramp to I-70 before the cow was struck.
The cow that ran onto the interstate was hit by the semi and died at the scene. The other cow was not struck.
The right lane and ramp from S.R. 235 to I-70 were blocked for cleanup.
