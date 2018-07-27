  • Police discover caiman in basement of Washington, DC, home

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Police in Florida are used to dealing with gators, but those in Washington, D.C., not so much.

    D.C. police posted an image to its Twitter account of a scaly discovery from a district home’s basement Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Originally, they thought it was a gator, but in reality, it was a caiman. 

    The reptile, which measured about 5 feet, was found in a 4-foot long plastic storage container, WRC reported.

    Police were responding to a home, where they found 12 dogs and what they said was dogfighting paraphernalia, The Post reported.

    The caiman was taken to the Humane Rescue Alliance, WTOP reported

    The dogs were taken to a local vet for treatment after they were found to have scars and other signs that are consistent with dogfighting and neglect, WTOP reported

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories