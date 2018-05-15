Police: Drunken Texas mom disrupts play, kicks officer, floods jail

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Texas woman was arrested Thursday night on charges of public intoxication after she was removed from a school choir performance and her subsequent outburst injured a police officer and caused flooding at the city jail, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Christy Ann Churchwell, 35, of Friendswood, was watching her child perform at Friendswood Junior High School. The show was disrupted by an allegedly drunk Churchwell, who was being loud, witnesses told police. When an officer asked Churchwell to step outside, he noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from her breath, Friendswood police officials told the Chronicle.
“Outside the auditorium, Churchwell balled up her fists and aggressively advanced toward an officer,” according to a police report. She eventually cursed at and kicked the officer in the leg, according to the report.
Inside her purse, officers found eight 75-milliliter bottles of vodka, and all but one of them were empty, KPRC reported.
While in custody, police said Churchwell set off the fire sprinkler in her cell, causing flood damage to the jail, the Chronicle reported.
A family member told KPRC that no drinking occurred at the school, adding that Churchwell “is dealing with personal issues and is going to get help.”
Churchwell was charged with assaulting a peace officer, public intoxication and filing a false report or alarm, police said.
