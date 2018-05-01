  • Police find children 4, 5, and 7 drunk outside home, mother arrested

    GASTONIA, N.C. - A Gastonia mother is charged after police found her three children ages 4,5, and 7 outside their home allegedly drunk on vodka.

    The Gaston Gazette reports emergency workers were called to the apartment on Hartford Drive just before 8:30 p.m. Monday about an overdose.

    Police said the oldest child had defecated outside and was simulating sex acts on her brother. All three children were “heavily intoxicated” and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

    Tyeisha Coneisha Streater, 26, is accused of leaving the children alone for at least seven hours. Police said they found multiple empty bottles of vodka in the apartment. Streater was jailed on charges of misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

    Bond was set at $25,000.

