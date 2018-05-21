Police: Florida man tasered after walking naked through neighborhood carrying cooking oil

A Florida man was arrested Thursday for allegedly walking naked through a neighborhood during a rainstorm and carrying cooking oil, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
Joseph John Musso, 63, was charged with loitering and prowling, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer without violence and exposure of sexual organs, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to an arrest report, a deputy encountered Musso, who was naked and standing in heavy rain near a red pickup truck. Musso also was holding a plastic bottle with cooking oil, according to the report.
Musso attempted to run away, but the deputy caught him and removed the bottle of cooking oil, the News Journal reported. But when the deputy attempted to handcuff Musso, he slipped away and began running down the street, according to the arrest report.
The deputy fired his Taser at Musso, prompting the naked man to fall to the ground, according to the arrest report. Musso was handcuffed and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail, the News Journal reported.
According to the arrest report, Musso told deputies he received sexual gratification by being naked in public. Musso also said he was carrying cooking oil because he liked to rub it on his legs, according to the arrest report.
Musso was released from jail on bonds totaling $3,000, the News Journal reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}