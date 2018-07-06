0 Police: Girlfriend calls boyfriend to see if he's home, shoots up house with brother, cousin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman and her brother have been arrested on charges connected to the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The siblings, along with their cousin, were featured on Mid-South Most Wanted.

>> Read more trending news

Tonie Sheard, 24, and James Sheard, 27, are charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The charges stem from an apparent hit on Tonie Sheard’s boyfriend on Thurday.

A woman called police shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday when she heard several gunshots. She dropped to the ground, looked through a window and saw gunshots coming from a car being driven by her brother’s girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit for both suspects.

The woman told police she saw Tonie’s brother, James Sheard, and her cousin, Antonyo Lewis, shooting from the vehicle. After the car pulled away, she left the home because she was afraid they would come back, according to the affidavit.

She called her brother and told him their house was being shot up. He was with their other sister, and they drove toward the family’s house in Parkway Village.

As he pulled onto their street, the brother said he saw shots being fired into the house from his Infiniti G35, which was allegedly being driven by Tonie Sheard. He told police that James Sheard was firing an assault rifle and Antonyo Lewis was firing a handgun. The sister who was with him said she saw a female firing a gun from the driver’s seat, according to police records.

The boyfriend told investigators he had been involved in a “physical altercation” with James Sheard, Antonyo Lewis and another man earlier in the day. He said they were fighting about something involving his girlfriend.

Shortly before the shooting, Tonie Sheard called her boyfriend to ask where he was, according to the affidavit. He was going to a hotel, but he told her he was at home.

Not long after, he got the call from his sister saying the home was being shot up.

The woman who was in the home at the time of the shooting identified Tonie and James Sheard in photo lineups. So did Tonie Sheard’s boyfriend. The siblings were arrested on June 18.

A warrant for the arrest of Antonyo Lewis is still active.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.