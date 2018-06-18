Police look for couple who ignored injured woman

NEW CASTLE, N.H. - New Castle police are asking for help in finding a couple who did nothing to help a seriously injured woman at Fort Constitution.
Security footage shows the couple, a middle-aged white man and a middle-aged Asian or Hispanic woman, were aware of the injury as they walked past the woman June 10 and left in a white convertible, according to Seacoast Online.
New Castle police, fire and rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and helped the woman, who was injured by falling debris.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}