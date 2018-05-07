  • Police: New York City deli employee stabbed in fight over price of salad

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - A deli worker in New York City was stabbed Sunday after getting into an argument over the price of salad, WABC reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Two women argued with a male employee at the Big Apple Food Market in the Lower East Side of Manhattan around 5 p.m., police said.

    Officials said the women left the store and returned with a man who also argued with the employee, then threw a garbage can at the deli’s door, WABC reported.

    The two men began fighting, and the suspect stabbed the employee in the arm with a sharp object before fleeing the scene, police said.

    The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, WABC reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: New York City deli employee stabbed in fight over price of salad

  • Headline Goes Here

    Metal hip saved victim in sniper-style attack in Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Museum of Dog: Artistic tribute to man's best friend opens

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man trying to take selfie with bear is mauled to death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gun-toting grandma wounds home intruder, police say