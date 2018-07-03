Police officer dances with girl in wheelchair during quinceañera

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer who went above and beyond the line of duty is melting hearts all over the internet.
The officer, who was not identified, asked a guest at a quinceañera to dance. The girl was in a wheelchair, KHOU reported.
The moment was caught on video thanks to the party’s disc jockey, Juan Mancha.
“I was just so motivated by it, because nowadays everybody just doesn’t trust the cops, and I was DJing and I stopped everything I was doing because it grabbed my attention. Looking at him just asking her to dance. She couldn’t believe it. Her smile, she just kept looking at him and he started dancing with her and I said, ‘Oh, I got to get this moment’” Mancha told KHOU.
