  Police officers buy new bike for boy after his was stolen

    DES MOINES, Wash. - A police department in Washington state was able to help the 11-year-old victim of a bike theft over the weekend by buying the boy a brand-new bike.

    According to the Des Moines Police Department, the bike was stolen a few days ago. Officers provided the boy with a new bike Saturday using money from the Des Moines Police Guild, to which all officers from the department contribute.

    The department shared photos of the boy with his bike on its Twitter page, saying, “He always greets us with a wave and a smile even before this. We look forward to his waves and smiles on his new bike."

