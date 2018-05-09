Police officers save man from burning car

A daring rescue was caught on body camera.
Police officers in New Jersey were called to a smoking car over the weekend, but by the time they got to the scene in Roselle Park, they found it engulfed in flames, WABC reported.
Then they noticed someone was trapped inside the burning vehicle.
Police officers and members of the fire department pulled him out, despite the unidentified man resisting help and appearing disoriented, WABC reported.
Police said on the department’s Facebook page that the man may have fallen asleep with his foot pressing on the gas pedal and it caused the engine to overheat.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
