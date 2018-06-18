2 people shot at Washington Walmart

Police are responding to reports of a shooting inside the Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater, Washington.
The fire department told KIRO7.com they are calling it a "mass casualty incident."
#BREAKING: a SHOOTING at the #Tumwater Walmart. Thurston County dispatch tells me at least two people shot, could be more. Scene started outside and ended up inside. Fire department is calling this a “mass casulty incident.” I’m on my way. @KIRO7Seattle— Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) June 18, 2018
The Walmart is about 62 miles from Seattle.
This is a developing story. Check back with KIRO7.com for updates.
