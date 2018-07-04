0 Police seek women seen with suspect in kidnapping, rape of sisters; nationwide manhunt continues

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - Police are looking to identify two women seen with one of the suspects wanted in a nationwide manhunt for allegedly kidnapping and raping two teenage sisters in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The unidentified women were captured on surveillance video at a Walmart in Holland, Ohio, around 2 p.m. Saturday, Bowling Green police said Tuesday in an updated news release.

The women gave David Ramos Contreras, 27, a ride from the Walmart in a light-colored vehicle, which appears to be a Dodge, according to police.

Contreras is one of three men with nationwide arrest warrants for the alleged rape and kidnapping of two teenage sisters at a motel in Bowling Green.

The two other men, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos, also have nationwide arrest warrants in connection to the incident reported Thursday.

According to police, the investigation is complex because the three men are not U.S. citizens and are known to have fake ID cards and documentation, WTOL-TV reports.

Investigators are asking the public to identify the suspects from their pictures because they are not sure the names they have are the suspects’ legal names.

The victims, 13- and 14-year-old sisters, said they escaped from their captors at the motel, where the accused suspects were also staying, WTOL-TV reports. The victims’ mother and stepfather transported them to a nearby hospital when police were notified.

Police executed a search warrant at the motel, identifying four suspects in the case.

The fourth suspect, identified as Simon Juan Thomas, 24, of Guatemala, was located and arrested on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, police said. Thomas has been booked into the Wood County, Ohio Justice Center, records show.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects, or the two women seen with Contreras, is asked to contact either:

The Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131

Wood County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME

Your local law enforcement agency

