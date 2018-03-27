Presidents Clinton, Bush and Carter to attend Zell Miller's funeral

ATLANTA - Three former U.S. presidents are scheduled to attend Zell Miller’s funeral Tuesday in Atlanta.
Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are each also expected to speak at the funeral for Miller, a former Georgia governor, U.S. senator and father of the HOPE scholarship who died Friday at the age of 86.
The Miller Institute Foundation, which was founded in honor of Miller’s legacy, confirmed the former presidents’ plans to participate in the service.
The service at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church is set for 11 a.m., and at its conclusion the family will travel to the Georgia Capitol, where Miller’s body will lie in state in the rotunda.
The Tuesday service is the second of three public memorials for the famed Georgia politician. On Monday, hundreds crowded into a theater on the campus of Young Harris College, where Miller was a history professor.
On Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and several of his predecessors are expected to speak at the executive state funeral for Miller in the Capitol rotunda.
